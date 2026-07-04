Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations and Political Fallout

In a recent political charge against the opposition, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused certain politicians of masquerading as devotees of Lord Ram while addressing allegations of embezzlement in the Ayodhya Temple donations. Speaking in Patna, Singh assured strict action against those involved, emphasizing that no accused will escape justice.

Singh specifically targeted Congress and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, claiming their newfound piety contradicts their historical stance on Lord Ram’s existence. The minister's words come as tension rises following a First Information Report (FIR) filed on June 25, investigating the alleged financial misconduct at the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Opposition voices, including Akhilesh Yadav and veteran Congress member Digvijaya Singh, have launched scathing critiques. Yadav accused BJP of betraying both Lord Ram and the Indian Constitution by prioritizing donation inflows over integrity. Meanwhile, Singh, alleging the misuse of his temple donation, plans legal action, challenging the trust's financial transparency and governance.

The controversy has led to police action, including the arrest of suspect Avinash Shukla, and the impounding of vehicles reportedly linked to the embezzlement case. Authorities have granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) additional time to broaden the investigation's scope, ensuring a thorough probe into the accusations surrounding the temple's donation finances.