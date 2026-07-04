Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations and Political Fallout

Union Minister Giriraj Singh accuses the Opposition of pretending devotion to Lord Ram amidst the Ayodhya Temple donation embezzlement scandal. Opposition leaders, including Congress and Samajwadi Party, criticize BJP’s handling of the controversy. Police investigations continue with arrests and an extended inquiry period for the Special Investigation Team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 10:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 10:56 IST
Ram Temple Donation Scandal: Allegations and Political Fallout
Union Minister Giriraj Singh (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a recent political charge against the opposition, Union Minister Giriraj Singh accused certain politicians of masquerading as devotees of Lord Ram while addressing allegations of embezzlement in the Ayodhya Temple donations. Speaking in Patna, Singh assured strict action against those involved, emphasizing that no accused will escape justice.

Singh specifically targeted Congress and Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav, claiming their newfound piety contradicts their historical stance on Lord Ram’s existence. The minister's words come as tension rises following a First Information Report (FIR) filed on June 25, investigating the alleged financial misconduct at the revered Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

Opposition voices, including Akhilesh Yadav and veteran Congress member Digvijaya Singh, have launched scathing critiques. Yadav accused BJP of betraying both Lord Ram and the Indian Constitution by prioritizing donation inflows over integrity. Meanwhile, Singh, alleging the misuse of his temple donation, plans legal action, challenging the trust's financial transparency and governance.

The controversy has led to police action, including the arrest of suspect Avinash Shukla, and the impounding of vehicles reportedly linked to the embezzlement case. Authorities have granted the Special Investigation Team (SIT) additional time to broaden the investigation's scope, ensuring a thorough probe into the accusations surrounding the temple's donation finances.

TRENDING

1
African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

African Development Bank Launches Digital Project Platform in Ghana

Ghana
2
Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

Government, Industry Join Hands to Expand Youth Opportunities

India
3
Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Tragedy Strikes: Russian Attacks Ravage Ukraine Overnight

Global
4
Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Hydration Breaks: Changing the Tempo of Football

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Can Self-Testing Reduce Epidemic Deaths in Africa?

Clean Power Alone Won’t Save BRICS From Its Fossil Fuel Trap

Biomass May Be the Missing Piece in the Net-Zero Puzzle

Warming Europe Faces a New Epidemic Risk and Time Is Running Out

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026