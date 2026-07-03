Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Ram Temple Donation Scandal

Uddhav Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief, accused the BJP of exploiting the Ram Temple donation scandal for political advantage, initiating the 'Ram Raksha Andolan.' Launching from Mumbai, Thackeray urged Hindus to join the statewide protest, emphasizing accountability for alleged embezzlement impacting temple integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 03-07-2026 14:24 IST
Uddhav Thackeray Targets BJP Over Ram Temple Donation Scandal
Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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In an assertive move, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray has criticized the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for allegedly exploiting the Ram Temple donation scandal for political ends. The controversy has led him to declare a statewide 'Ram Raksha Andolan,' with plans to launch the initiative from Mumbai on July 5.

Addressing a press conference, Thackeray stated, 'We are beginning this movement in Dadar and encouraging all Hindus committed to Hindutva and the ideology of Balasaheb Thackeray to participate. The protest will involve reciting the Hanuman Chalisa at temples statewide.' He also raised concerns about a purported 'Operation Ram Mandir' by the BJP, hinting at financial misconduct.

Thackeray underscored the need for accountability, citing evidence of misappropriation. He stressed that Hindus should hold those responsible for embezzlement to account, echoing Atal Bihari Vajpayee's sentiments. Thackeray expressed readiness to visit the Ram Temple with Amit Shah and emphasized the Shiv Sena's historical involvement in the Ram Temple movement.

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