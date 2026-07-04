BJP's Vision 2047: Uttar Pradesh Paving the Path to 'Developed State' Status

BJP National President Nitin Nabin expresses optimism about Uttar Pradesh's development, projecting it will achieve 'developed state' status before 2047. During his visit, he praises CM Yogi Adityanath's efforts and discusses preparations for the 2027 Assembly elections, highlighting the state's crucial role in national growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 19:34 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 19:34 IST
BJP's Vision 2047: Uttar Pradesh Paving the Path to 'Developed State' Status
Bharatiya Janata Party National President Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Nitin Nabin, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) National President, voiced high hopes for the future of Uttar Pradesh during a two-day visit aimed at galvanizing the party for the 2027 Assembly elections. He confidently declared that the state is on track to achieve 'developed state' status much before the national target of 2047.

In his address, Nabin applauded the enduring efforts of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the party leadership, attributing the state's transformation into 'Uttam Pradesh' to their dedication. He underscored the importance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's grassroots impact since 2014 and lauded the resilience and hard work of Uttar Pradesh's youth.

Nabin's strategic visit includes key meetings with top leaders, NDA allies, and grassroots workers. The trip is pivotal in fine-tuning the party's roadmap for upcoming elections, with a focus on Uttar Pradesh as the main driver of national economic growth. His arrival was marked by a grand reception, signifying the importance of this organizational tour.

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