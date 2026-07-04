Scindia Predicts 'New Era' for Madhya Pradesh with Ordnance Factory

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia criticized Congress while highlighting a new ordnance factory's potential impact on Madhya Pradesh's economy. During his visit, he expressed confidence in BJP's prospects in the Datia bypoll and emphasized his commitment to development under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 18:56 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 18:56 IST
Scindia Predicts 'New Era' for Madhya Pradesh with Ordnance Factory
Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia launched a sharp critique of Congress on Saturday, pointing to internal tensions within the party. Addressing questions about the Congress's condition in Madhya Pradesh and recent dissent by leaders in other states, Scindia commented, 'Jaisi Karni, Waisi Bharni.'

During a two-day visit to the Gwalior-Chambal region, Scindia celebrated the upcoming foundation stone ceremony for a new ordnance factory in Shivpuri. He hailed it as a significant boon for the region and Madhya Pradesh. Accompanied by Chief Minister Mohan Yadav, Scindia described the project as marking the start of a 'new era,' promising local jobs and enhancing the state's stature in national defense manufacturing.

Discussing the Datia bypoll, the Union Minister voiced his firm belief in BJP's success. 'The election has been announced, and BJP is actively engaged,' he said, urging Datia residents to uphold development momentum. Scindia cited previous efforts, including an airport and additional trains, to integrate Datia into the national framework. He pledged continued engagement, ready to campaign when tasked by the party.

Scindia refrained from delving into the issues facing the Madhya Pradesh Congress and ex-Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi's dissent, stating he would not comment on other parties' affairs. He emphasized a singular focus on governance, likening himself to a racehorse with eyes fixed on 'development and progress,' underlining his resolve to contribute to national growth.

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