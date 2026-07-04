Opposition Mounts Against Mekedatu Dam: Environmental and Water Concerns Loom

PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss opposes the Mekedatu dam, citing environmental threats and risks to Tamil Nadu's water security. Tamil Nadu's government calls for political action against Karnataka's project. The protest march highlights fears for millions' water and livelihoods, while Karnataka insists on the project's necessity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-07-2026 21:20 IST | Created: 04-07-2026 21:20 IST
Opposition Mounts Against Mekedatu Dam: Environmental and Water Concerns Loom
Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) President Anbumani Ramadoss has taken a firm stand against the proposed Mekedatu dam, citing its potential environmental destruction and threat to Tamil Nadu's water resources. On addressing the ongoing debate, Ramadoss highlighted that the Karnataka State Wildlife Board's recent survey indicates significant environmental disruption if the dam progresses.

Ramadoss urged the Tamil Nadu government to spring into action to defend the state's interests, pushing for an immediate all-party meeting. "Out of 8.5 crore people, 5.5 crore rely on Cauvery water," he stated, emphasizing the urgency for a solution to secure Tamil Nadu's future. The final day of a four-day protest march against Karnataka's dam project echoed these concerns.

Initiated on July 1, the march underscores fears about the dam's impact on water security for Tamil Nadu's population. Tamil Nadu's assembly already passed a resolution opposing the project due to legal and constitutional disputes, expressing apprehensions about its effects during droughts. Meanwhile, Karnataka asserts the dam won't infringe on Tamil Nadu's water share.

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