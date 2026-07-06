Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Gathers Amidst Donation Scandal Controversy

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust convenes today amid allegations of temple donation embezzlement. All 14 trustees, including influential members like Nritya Gopal Das, will attend the meeting at the temple complex. The investigation into the controversy continues as the political tension rises.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 10:29 IST
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Gathers Amidst Donation Scandal Controversy
Temple administration assistant Gopal Rao (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday at the temple complex amid a swirling donation embezzlement controversy. All 14 trustees have been invited, according to temple administration assistant Gopal Rao, with the meeting slated to begin at 3 PM.

Key figures such as Trust President Nritya Gopal Das will preside over the meeting. The backdrop to this gathering is a deeply contentious issue, as accusations of misappropriation of donations have led to a political standoff between the opposition, demanding a probe, and the BJP, which accuses them of targeting the Hindu faith.

As the investigation progresses, the Ayodhya Police have obtained permission to interrogate five jailed suspects related to the case. Meanwhile, the Sant Mandal has urged the Trust to reconsider accepting resignations from key figures, such as Champat Rai, amidst growing political and religious tensions.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026