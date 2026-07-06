Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Trust Gathers Amidst Donation Scandal Controversy

The Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust is scheduled to hold a meeting on Monday at the temple complex amid a swirling donation embezzlement controversy. All 14 trustees have been invited, according to temple administration assistant Gopal Rao, with the meeting slated to begin at 3 PM.

Key figures such as Trust President Nritya Gopal Das will preside over the meeting. The backdrop to this gathering is a deeply contentious issue, as accusations of misappropriation of donations have led to a political standoff between the opposition, demanding a probe, and the BJP, which accuses them of targeting the Hindu faith.

As the investigation progresses, the Ayodhya Police have obtained permission to interrogate five jailed suspects related to the case. Meanwhile, the Sant Mandal has urged the Trust to reconsider accepting resignations from key figures, such as Champat Rai, amidst growing political and religious tensions.