Electoral Roll Revision Controversy: Political Leaders Demand Fresh Exercise Amid Allegations

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in Karnataka has sparked significant controversy, as prominent political figures voice concerns over alleged discrepancies. JD(S) MLA MT Krishnappa has urged for an immediate halt to the current distribution process, insisting that Booth Level Officers (BLOs) undertake a fresh door-to-door verification.

Adding to the chorus of discontent, Union Minister HD Kumaraswamy has showcased videos reportedly demonstrating improper SIR form submissions at non-compliant locations, such as mosques and Shadi Mahals. This purportedly violates the mandatory door-to-door approach required to ensure comprehensive coverage through Gram Panchayats.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA G.B. Jyothi Ganesh has echoed these criticisms, alleging undue pressure from Congress leaders on BLOs to enroll ineligible individuals. He claims that these actions compromise the integrity of the electoral process and benefit a particular political agenda. Both BJP and JD(S) leaders have called for a thorough investigation and a restart of the SIR process, appealing to the Election Commission of India for decisive intervention.