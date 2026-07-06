Tensions Rise in the Norwegian Sea: Russian Planes Challenge UK Carrier
A Russian patrol aircraft approached Britain's aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales, in the Norwegian Sea. The incident, labeled 'unsafe and unprofessional' by the UK, adds tension between NATO and Russia ahead of a critical NATO meeting. British jets escorted the Russian plane away.
A confrontation unfolded in the Norwegian Sea as a Russian patrol aircraft repeatedly approached the British aircraft carrier, HMS Prince of Wales. The UK's Ministry of Defence described the event as 'unsafe and unprofessional' since it occurred before a NATO meeting in Ankara poised to discuss further support for Ukraine.
The Russian Bear-F maritime aircraft flew at low altitude near the carrier, dropping sonobuoys, with two British F-35 fighter jets sent to intercept. This incident highlights growing tensions as Britain seeks to boost North Atlantic security amid Russian military activities in the area.
Britain has responded to perceived Russian threats by deploying military vessels to secure marine cables and pipelines. The presence of British forces in the High North, under NATO command, aims to counter Russian aggression, while Defence Minister Dan Jarvis recently visited UK forces in strategic northern waters.
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