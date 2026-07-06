Iran Mourns Khamenei: Massive Procession Reflects Clerical Hold
Iranians conducted a grand funeral procession for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei on Monday. Mourners filled the streets despite mounting tensions involving recent conflicts with the U.S. and Israel. The event underscored the clerical leadership's grip and was part of a series of ceremonies honoring Khamenei and his family members.
On Monday, Tehran's streets overflowed with crowds as Iranians held a large funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, celebrating his legacy amid tensions from recent U.S. and Israeli actions.
Under a backdrop of heightened emotions, mourners flung stones at images of U.S. President Donald Trump while clutching banners proclaiming vengeance for their fallen leader, parading through central Tehran.
Meanwhile, Iran's political dynamic shifts as Mojtaba Khamenei rises as the new supreme leader with a intent focus on solidifying his position, all while the nation navigates post-conflict diplomacy and energy control.