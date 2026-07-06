Nanning's Battle Against Typhoon Maysak's Wrath

Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, has raised its flood control measures to the highest warning level as Typhoon Maysak turned from a furious storm into a water-laden tropical storm, threatening catastrophic flooding. The storm, having ravaged Vietnam and Hainan, continues its path inland, bringing heavy rainfall.

China Central Television reported that authorities in the nearly 9 million population city raised emergency response levels due to 'extremely heavy rain'. In Nanning's Hengzhou, local authorities managed evacuations following a reservoir breach. Videos verified by Reuters depicted floodwaters submerging roadways in the nearby city of Guigang and sweeping vehicles down streets.

China braces for more extreme weather events, attributed by meteorologists to climate change, risking billions of dollars in annual commercial losses. With Maysak already impacting millions, the region remains on alert for Super Typhoon Bavi. Chinese meteorologists predict continued heavy rainfall across populous regions in the coming days.