Nanning's Battle Against Typhoon Maysak's Wrath

Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, raised its flood response to the highest level due to Typhoon Maysak. The storm, now a weaker tropical storm, caused severe flooding. Authorities evacuated areas around breached reservoirs, highlighting extreme weather challenges linked to climate change in the region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nanning | Updated: 06-07-2026 14:24 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 14:24 IST
Nanning's Battle Against Typhoon Maysak's Wrath

Nanning, the capital of China's Guangxi region, has raised its flood control measures to the highest warning level as Typhoon Maysak turned from a furious storm into a water-laden tropical storm, threatening catastrophic flooding. The storm, having ravaged Vietnam and Hainan, continues its path inland, bringing heavy rainfall.

China Central Television reported that authorities in the nearly 9 million population city raised emergency response levels due to 'extremely heavy rain'. In Nanning's Hengzhou, local authorities managed evacuations following a reservoir breach. Videos verified by Reuters depicted floodwaters submerging roadways in the nearby city of Guigang and sweeping vehicles down streets.

China braces for more extreme weather events, attributed by meteorologists to climate change, risking billions of dollars in annual commercial losses. With Maysak already impacting millions, the region remains on alert for Super Typhoon Bavi. Chinese meteorologists predict continued heavy rainfall across populous regions in the coming days.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026