Alex Marquez Joins KTM: The Future of MotoGP

Spanish MotoGP sensation Alex Marquez has signed a multi-year deal with KTM, effective from the 2027 season, the team announced on Monday. This marks a homecoming to a factory setup for Marquez, illustriously remembered for his runner-up spot in the 2025 championship.

Marquez, who has spent four seasons with Gresini Racing, will bring his notable skills and race intelligence to KTM. 'We are extremely proud and happy to have secured an exceptional talent like Alex Marquez,' declared KTM Motorsports Director Pit Beirer, emphasizing Marquez's skill and determination.

As anticipation builds for the 2027 MotoGP season, KTM has yet to reveal Marquez’s teammate. The signing is seen as a strategic move to revitalize KTM’s competitive edge in the championship circuit.