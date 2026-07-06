Russia and China's Joint Naval Drills Boost Regional Security

Russia and China's joint naval drills commenced in Qingdao, aiming to enhance regional security and not directed against any country. Running from July 6 to 13, the exercises involve various Russian vessels. Emphasizing defense, the collaboration promises increased predictability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.

Devdiscourse News Desk | The Kremlin Said That Joint Naval Drills Between Russia And China Which Kicked Off On Monday In The Waters And Airspace Off The Chinese City Of Qingdao Were Not Directed Against Any Other Country And Would Boost Regional Security The Annual Drills Are Due To Run From July To And Russia Has Sent A Cruiser | Updated: 06-07-2026 17:45 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 17:45 IST
Russia and China's Joint Naval Drills Boost Regional Security
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a bid to bolster regional security, Russia and China have initiated joint naval drills off the coast of Qingdao. The exercises, which started on Monday, involve an array of Russian naval vessels, including a cruiser, a corvette, a submarine, and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet, according to Russia’s state RIA news agency.

Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko, speaking at the opening ceremony, stressed the defensive nature of the exercises and noted that they aim to elevate the naval cooperation between Moscow and Beijing to unprecedented levels.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed potential concerns about negative reactions in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that these maneuvers are not targeted at any specific country, but rather serve as a significant factor in enhancing predictability and security within the region.

TRENDING

1
New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

New South Wales Joins Battle Against Bird Flu

Global
2
Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Paraguay's World Cup Journey Ends in Heartbreak

Global
3
Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Sino-Russian Naval Exercises: Strengthening Maritime Cooperation

Global
4
Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Freedom for Pastor Jin Mingri: A Milestone in Religious Advocacy

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

The Hidden Bottleneck Holding Back Rural Digital Growth

Why Digital Transformation Could Fail to Strengthen Companies in the Next Crisis

Western Pacific's Smoke-Free Push Faces Reality Check as WHO Highlights Serious Compliance Gaps

WHO Calls for Safer Urban Food Policies as Cities Become Epicenter of Global Nutrition Crisis

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026