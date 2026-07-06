Russia and China's Joint Naval Drills Boost Regional Security
Russia and China's joint naval drills commenced in Qingdao, aiming to enhance regional security and not directed against any country. Running from July 6 to 13, the exercises involve various Russian vessels. Emphasizing defense, the collaboration promises increased predictability and security in the Asia-Pacific region.
In a bid to bolster regional security, Russia and China have initiated joint naval drills off the coast of Qingdao. The exercises, which started on Monday, involve an array of Russian naval vessels, including a cruiser, a corvette, a submarine, and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet, according to Russia’s state RIA news agency.
Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko, speaking at the opening ceremony, stressed the defensive nature of the exercises and noted that they aim to elevate the naval cooperation between Moscow and Beijing to unprecedented levels.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed potential concerns about negative reactions in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that these maneuvers are not targeted at any specific country, but rather serve as a significant factor in enhancing predictability and security within the region.
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