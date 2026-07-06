Russia and China's Joint Naval Drills Boost Regional Security

The Kremlin Said That Joint Naval Drills Between Russia And China Which Kicked Off On Monday In The Waters And Airspace Off The Chinese City Of Qingdao Were Not Directed Against Any Other Country And Would Boost Regional Security The Annual Drills Are Due To Run From July To And Russia Has Sent A Cruiser

In a bid to bolster regional security, Russia and China have initiated joint naval drills off the coast of Qingdao. The exercises, which started on Monday, involve an array of Russian naval vessels, including a cruiser, a corvette, a submarine, and a rescue vessel from Russia’s Pacific Fleet, according to Russia’s state RIA news agency.

Rear Admiral Sergei Sinko, speaking at the opening ceremony, stressed the defensive nature of the exercises and noted that they aim to elevate the naval cooperation between Moscow and Beijing to unprecedented levels.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov addressed potential concerns about negative reactions in the Asia-Pacific region, emphasizing that these maneuvers are not targeted at any specific country, but rather serve as a significant factor in enhancing predictability and security within the region.