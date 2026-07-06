Congress in Punjab: Uniting Forces Ahead of Elections

Bhupesh Baghel, AICC General Secretary, visited Chandigarh for strategic discussions with Punjab Congress leaders as the state gears up for elections. Amidst signs of factionalism, senior figures emphasize party unity. Meanwhile, former Chief Minister Channi's allies seek influence, advocating for his leadership. The political landscape remains dynamic as elections approach.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 18:47 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 18:47 IST
Congress in Punjab: Uniting Forces Ahead of Elections
Punjab Congress Chief Amarinder Raja Warring (Left), Bhupesh Baghel (Centre) and Punjab LoP Partap Singh Bajwa (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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Bhupesh Baghel, the All India Congress Committee's General Secretary responsible for Punjab, touched down in Chandigarh on Monday for pivotal discussions with state party leaders. The state is on the brink of assembly elections next year. Upon his arrival, Baghel received a grand reception from party members, notably from Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Amarinder Singh Raja Warring, who joined in welcoming the seasoned leader and ex-Chief Minister of Chhattisgarh.

In a press briefing, Baghel expressed, "I am in Punjab on a five-day visit...various committee meetings are on the agenda...our preparations for state elections are in full swing." He also noted, "I will engage in discussions with the party leadership and chair key meetings."

Insiders revealed to ANI that several leaders connected to former Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi are expected to travel to New Delhi for consultations with the Congress high command, skipping Baghel's meeting. This development followed Congress's decision to retain Warring as its state unit chief and Partap Singh Bajwa as Leader of the Opposition.

Commenting on the situation, Warring remarked, "The Congress party is unified...every member is committed to ensuring the party's victory in Punjab. Channi and senior leaders will unite on a common front." Partap Singh Bajwa echoed these sentiments, stating, "The party respects the high command's decisions. We acknowledge challenges but are committed to resolving them and contesting the elections as a united front."

Earlier, senior Congress figure and Gurdaspur MP Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa shared a photograph via social media depicting ex-Chief Minister Channi with other key leaders, such as MLAs Barindermeet Singh Pahra and Pargat Singh. Notably missing from the image were Warring, Bajwa, and MLA Sukhpal Khaira. Randhawa's caption, "Unity is strength," resonated across social media as it was further propagated by Channi and Warring.

Last week, Channi took to social media platform X, emphasizing his commitment to present Punjab's aspirations to the Congress higher echelons. He convened a notable meeting at his Morinda residence on Friday with leaders like Bharat Bhushan Ashu advocating for Channi to head the state Congress.

Channi's advocates are appealing for a reevaluation of Punjab's organizational appointments, with strong beliefs that Congress can reclaim power under Channi's leadership.

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