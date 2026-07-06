Resilience and Uncertainty: Rebuilding Lives Amidst Ever-Present Conflict in Southern Lebanon

On the beaches of Tyre, Southern Lebanon, life tentatively resumes amid the shadows of war. Families gather, and children play, yet the anxiety of renewed conflict between Israel and Hezbollah looms large. For residents returning from exile, the hope of rebuilding is underscored by past destruction and future uncertainty.

Among the returnees is Ali Skaiky, whose optimism intertwines with realism. 'We still hear strikes, but they’re distant,' Skaiky notes, echoing the sentiment of many who have resettled. Despite the ceasefire, the tension persists, compelling residents to live with packed suitcases and close to home.

In Srifa, Suzan Fakih faces the harsh reality that home no longer feels like home amidst blackened ruins. The fear of sudden displacement haunts families, as the Lebanese crisis intensifies, with 600,000 people internally displaced. Even in Beirut, recovery efforts continue against the backdrop of potential conflict resurgence.