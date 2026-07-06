SIT Probes Ram Mandir Donation Row Amid Political Allegations

In the wake of allegations regarding the Ram Mandir donation row, Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has vehemently defended the Trust's integrity. He attributed the accusations to political maneuvering, suggesting an orchestrated effort to destabilize Hindu unity.

Swami Govind Dev Giri clarified that all donated items have been duly recorded and are secure, presenting evidence to the media. He criticized opposition parties for their sudden display of devotion, terming it performative and driven by ulterior motives to sow discord within the Hindu community.

Urging transparency, Swami Govind Dev Giri invited devotees to verify the Trust's records firsthand. The Trust plans to review the SIT's findings on June 22, underscoring its commitment to justice and calling for any accomplices to be apprehended and punished. The Trust faces internal struggles following resignations amid the controversy.