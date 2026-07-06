SIT Probes Ram Mandir Donation Row Amid Political Allegations

Swami Govind Dev Giri addresses allegations surrounding the Ram Mandir donation row, attributing the claims to political manipulation. He asserts the Trust's commitment to transparency and underscores that all donated items are accounted for. The Trust anticipates the SIT's report on June 22, aiming for justice and rebuilding trust.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 20:50 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 20:50 IST
SIT Probes Ram Mandir Donation Row Amid Political Allegations
Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust Treasurer Swami Govind Dev Giri Ji Maharaj (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In the wake of allegations regarding the Ram Mandir donation row, Swami Govind Dev Giri, Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, has vehemently defended the Trust's integrity. He attributed the accusations to political maneuvering, suggesting an orchestrated effort to destabilize Hindu unity.

Swami Govind Dev Giri clarified that all donated items have been duly recorded and are secure, presenting evidence to the media. He criticized opposition parties for their sudden display of devotion, terming it performative and driven by ulterior motives to sow discord within the Hindu community.

Urging transparency, Swami Govind Dev Giri invited devotees to verify the Trust's records firsthand. The Trust plans to review the SIT's findings on June 22, underscoring its commitment to justice and calling for any accomplices to be apprehended and punished. The Trust faces internal struggles following resignations amid the controversy.

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