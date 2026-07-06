YSRCP Condemns Arrests of YouTubers Amid Allegations of Government Intimidation

The YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) criticizes the Andhra Pradesh government's alleged political harassment following the arrest of YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph. Accused under the UAPA, Joseph and other influencers face charges perceived as attempts to stifle dissent and divert attention from state issues, amidst claims of targeting opposition-leaning voices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-07-2026 21:30 IST | Created: 06-07-2026 21:30 IST
YSRCP Condemns Arrests of YouTubers Amid Allegations of Government Intimidation
Former Andhra Pradesh Minister Ambati Rambabu (Photo/YSRCP). Image Credit: ANI
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The arrest of YouTuber Bachalakura Joseph in Andhra Pradesh has sparked reactions, with YSR Congress Party (YSRCP) accusing the state government of politically motivated actions against social media influencers critical of governance failures.

Former minister Ambati Rambabu highlighted the relentless pursuit of cases against Joseph and other YouTubers such as KVR and Ravan as a strategy that tarnishes the government’s credibility, asserting that YSRCP will support victims regardless of their political affiliations.

The press release also pointed out that Bachalakura Joseph, alias Prashna Ravan, was charged under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and expressed concerns about undue pressure on law enforcement to surrender accused individuals to party cadres, thereby undermining the rule of law.

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