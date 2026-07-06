Macron's Historic Visit to Post-Assad Syria
French President Emmanuel Macron visited Damascus, marking the first EU head of state's visit since the overthrow of Bashar al-Assad in 2024. The visit underscores Syria's transformation under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander, who has fostered new international ties to rebuild the war-torn nation.
Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, made a historic visit to Syria on Monday, as reported by the country's state news agency. This significant event marked the first time a European Union head of state visited Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown.
Underlining a significant geopolitical shift, the visit highlighted Syria's transformation under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander who has forged new alliances with Western and Middle Eastern powers, previously sidelined by Assad.
In a bid to rebuild the nation after 13 years of civil war, Syria is strengthening its international ties, signaling a new era in its diplomatic and internal affairs.