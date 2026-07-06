Macron's Historic Visit to Post-Assad Syria

Emmanuel Macron, the President of France, made a historic visit to Syria on Monday, as reported by the country's state news agency. This significant event marked the first time a European Union head of state visited Damascus since Bashar al-Assad was overthrown.

Underlining a significant geopolitical shift, the visit highlighted Syria's transformation under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, a former al Qaeda commander who has forged new alliances with Western and Middle Eastern powers, previously sidelined by Assad.

In a bid to rebuild the nation after 13 years of civil war, Syria is strengthening its international ties, signaling a new era in its diplomatic and internal affairs.