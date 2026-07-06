Trump's Turkish Rendezvous: A Shifting NATO Landscape

US President Donald Trump is set to leave the White House on Monday evening, heading to Turkey for a pivotal dinner with NATO leaders. According to White House Spokesperson Anna Kelly, Trump will also engage in discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.

On Tuesday afternoon, Trump will touch down in Ankara, where he is expected to be welcomed by Turkey's President Erdogan. The US president will partake in a State Arrival Ceremony, including an Honor Guard review, before moving into a bilateral meeting with Erdogan. This high-stakes gathering on July 7-8 is set against a backdrop of ongoing tension within NATO over defense spending, burden-sharing, and America's role in Europe.

Trump will attend a NATO Leaders' Social Dinner that evening, and on Wednesday, he is slated to join an official welcome and family photo, followed by a NATO working session. Further bilateral meetings with Presidents Zelenskyy and al-Sharaa are also on the agenda. A press conference will conclude Trump's visit before he returns to the White House later that day. Trump's visit signifies shifting dynamics in US-European relations, with his focus firmly on Erdogan and Turkey's enhanced diplomatic profile despite past controversies within the alliance.