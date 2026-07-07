Macron's Visit Highlighted Amidst Damascus Chaos
Two bombs exploded near a hotel in Damascus where French President Emmanuel Macron held meetings. Despite the blasts, Macron continued his diplomatic visit, underscoring Syria's ongoing security challenges. The incident occurred in a busy area, injuring 18 people, as internal forces initiated search operations to find responsible parties.
In a dramatic series of events, two bombs detonated near a hotel in Damascus shortly after French President Emmanuel Macron concluded his meetings on Tuesday. Despite the upheaval, Macron continued his diplomatic visit, meeting Syrian President Ahmed al-Sharaa.
This incident underscores the severe security challenges that persist in Syria, where Macron's visit marked the first by a major EU head of state since Bashar al-Assad's ousting in 2024. The explosions injured 18 individuals, including four police officers, near the Syrian tourism ministry and national museum.
While Macron was unaware of the blasts at the time, Syrian security forces have launched investigations to identify those responsible. President Macron maintained his schedule undisturbed, a testament to Syria's ongoing quest for stability under new leadership, as highlighted by his visit.
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