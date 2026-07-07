Nigel Farage's Future: A Political Turning Point?

Nigel Farage, the prominent leader of the Reform UK party, announced he would reveal his future plans in public life at 2 p.m. amidst ongoing controversies.

Farage, known for his pivotal role in Brexit, is under investigation for not disclosing a significant £5 million gift from a crypto billionaire, threatening his political standing.

This scrutiny intensifies as he's also referred to a regulator over similar donation reports, raising the stakes for potential suspension or even a by-election.