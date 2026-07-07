Nigel Farage Faces Scrutiny Over Undeclared Donations

Nigel Farage, the controversial leader of Reform UK, has announced a statement regarding his future in politics, scheduled for 2 p.m., amid mounting scrutiny over undeclared donations from affluent supporters.

Farage expressed outrage following inquiries from Sky News reporters about allegations of non-disclosure before his 2024 parliamentary election, warning of severe repercussions for perceived harassment. These fresh claims cast a spotlight on the financial transparency of both Farage and his party.

The ongoing investigations, including a £5 million donation from a crypto investor and additional funds from a former aide with a criminal past, raise questions about Farage's adherence to parliamentary rules. Outcomes could impact his political career, with potential suspensions or a by-election on the horizon.