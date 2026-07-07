Osmochescu Takes Helm: Moldova's New Acting Prime Minister

President Maia Sandu appoints Deputy Prime Minister Eugeniu Osmochescu as Moldova's acting prime minister following Alexandru Munteanu's unexpected resignation. Osmochescu, also serving as minister of economic development, will lead the interim government until a permanent prime minister is named, post-consultations with parliamentary factions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | President Maia Sandu On Tuesday Named Deputy Prime Minister Eugeniu Osmochescu | Updated: 07-07-2026 17:07 IST | Created: 07-07-2026 17:07 IST
Osmochescu Takes Helm: Moldova's New Acting Prime Minister

Amid political shifts, President Maia Sandu has announced Eugeniu Osmochescu as Moldova's new acting prime minister.

Osmochescu, who is set to assume his role on Wednesday, was previously the Deputy Prime Minister and currently manages economic development and digitalization. This appointment follows the sudden resignation of Alexandru Munteanu, who cited a conflict with his personal convictions for stepping down.

Munteanu had recently championed the Party of Action and Solidarity's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections. With Osmochescu at the helm, an interim government will steer the country until a permanent successor is appointed.

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