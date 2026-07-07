Osmochescu Takes Helm: Moldova's New Acting Prime Minister

Amid political shifts, President Maia Sandu has announced Eugeniu Osmochescu as Moldova's new acting prime minister.

Osmochescu, who is set to assume his role on Wednesday, was previously the Deputy Prime Minister and currently manages economic development and digitalization. This appointment follows the sudden resignation of Alexandru Munteanu, who cited a conflict with his personal convictions for stepping down.

Munteanu had recently championed the Party of Action and Solidarity's decisive victory in the parliamentary elections. With Osmochescu at the helm, an interim government will steer the country until a permanent successor is appointed.