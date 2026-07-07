Trump Lifts Sanctions, Strengthens Ties with Turkey Amid Controversy

President Donald Trump On Tuesday Announced That The Us Would Lift Sanctions On Turkey That Were Imposed In Over Ankaras Purchase Of Russian Defense Missiles

President Donald Trump has unveiled plans to lift U.S. sanctions on Turkey, imposed in response to Ankara's acquisition of Russian defense missiles in 2020, during his first presidential visit to Turkey in 11 years. This bold move indicates Trump's intent to enhance bilateral ties, though it still faces legal scrutiny.

At the historic meeting, Trump and Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan exchanged commendations, highlighting a transformed relationship compared to previous administrations. Trump emphasized the improved alliance, downplaying concerns over Turkey's Russian S-400 system that once strained diplomatic relations significantly.

In a controversial step, Trump also showed willingness to consider permitting Turkey's purchase of F-35 fighter jets, despite existing legislative barriers. This decision stands against Congress's prohibition of selling these jets to Turkey while it retains Russian systems. Meanwhile, critics worry about the sidelining of crucial issues like Turkey's democratic track record.