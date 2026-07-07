NATO Summit Highlights: Arms Deals, Criticisms, and Defense Industry Revolution

Nato Leaders Unveiled Arms Deals Worth Tens Of Billions Of Dollars In Turkey On Tuesday

NATO leaders gathered in Ankara to reveal arms deals worth tens of billions, emphasizing a commitment to bolster European defense. Despite President Trump expressing disappointment with NATO allies, deals with Turkey signal a strategic shift.

President Trump, before the summit, spoke with Russian and Ukrainian presidents about peace, while announcing the lifting of sanctions on Turkey over its missile purchases. Trump’s criticisms resurfaced, highlighting the complexities of international alliance dynamics.

NATO countries, led by Secretary General Mark Rutte, have called for a 'defense industry revolution' to counteract threats from Russia, China, and others. As defense spending increases, European nations look to unite their fragmented defense sectors while balancing economic and social demands.