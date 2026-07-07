Trump's Greenland Gambit: Straining NATO Ties

President Donald Trump Said On Tuesday Greenland Should Be Controlled By The United States

In a move sure to rekindle diplomatic tensions, President Donald Trump reiterated on Tuesday his controversial belief that the United States should control Greenland, currently a semi-autonomous territory of Denmark.

This standpoint has long strained relations between Washington and Copenhagen, and added to NATO tensions. The issue resurfaced at a summit in Turkey.

Denmark's Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen firmly rejected the notion, insisting allies respect the sovereignty of the Danish kingdom. Greenland's Foreign Minister also underscored that any decision about Greenland's future would be made by its people, maintaining strong alliances.