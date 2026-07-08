Djokovic's Record-breaking Wimbledon Semi-final Triumph

Novak Djokovic Reached An Eighth Straight Wimbledon Semifinal After Grinding Down Canadian Felix Augeraliassime In An Epic Battle On Tuesday To Set Up A Showdown With Reigning Champion Jannik Sinner Having Surpassed Roger Federer For Most Match Victories At The All England Club With His Th Win In The Last Round

Novak Djokovic has secured his place in an eighth consecutive Wimbledon semi-final, prevailing in a grueling encounter against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime. The veteran Serbian tennis player achieved this milestone after a record-setting five-hour match at the All England Club.

This victory allowed Djokovic to surpass the previous record held by Roger Federer for most match wins at Wimbledon, further solidifying his place in tennis history. A double fault by Auger-Aliassime marked a pivotal moment in the match, leading to Djokovic's ultimate triumph.

Anticipation now mounts as Djokovic gears up to face reigning champion Jannik Sinner. The upcoming semi-final showdown promises to be another thrilling chapter in Djokovic's illustrious career as he continues his quest for an eighth Wimbledon title.