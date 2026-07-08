President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Tuesday That Ukraine Had Signed Three More Drone Deals With Denmark

President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's strategic initiatives have led Ukraine to secure three new drone deals with Denmark, Estonia, and the Netherlands. The agreements, announced at the NATO summit in Ankara, leverage the expertise Ukraine has developed over four years of conflict with Russia.

Ukraine has rapidly developed its drone technology sector since the Russian invasion in February 2022. Zelenskiy's focus on securing international partnerships, particularly with Middle Eastern and Gulf countries, highlights the country's efforts to strengthen its defense capabilities.

The deal with Denmark stands out as it opens avenues for joint defense production and transparent weapons exports. Zelenskiy emphasized Ukraine's pressing need for enhanced air defense after deadly strikes on Kyiv, underscoring the importance of these new alliances.