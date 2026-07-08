Tensions Surge as U.S. Revokes Iran Oil License Amid New Strikes
The United States unleashed a series of military strikes against Iran, targeting over 80 sites after three tankers were attacked in the Strait of Hormuz. This action, coupled with the revocation of Iran's oil sales license, adds pressure to an already fragile ceasefire between the two countries.
The United States has launched a new wave of military strikes on Iran, striking over 80 targets following attacks on three tankers in the critical Strait of Hormuz.
On the same day, the U.S. revoked a license that allowed Iran to sell oil, escalating tensions.
These developments have strained an already fragile ceasefire agreement, threatening potential diplomatic resolutions.
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