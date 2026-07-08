Tensions Surge as U.S. Revokes Iran Oil License Amid New Strikes

The Us Military Unleashed A New Wave Of Strikes Against Iran On Tuesday And Revoked A License Allowing The Country To Sell Oil After Three Tankers Were Hit By Projectiles In The Strait Of Hormuz

The United States has launched a new wave of military strikes on Iran, striking over 80 targets following attacks on three tankers in the critical Strait of Hormuz.

On the same day, the U.S. revoked a license that allowed Iran to sell oil, escalating tensions.

These developments have strained an already fragile ceasefire agreement, threatening potential diplomatic resolutions.