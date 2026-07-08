Marine Le Pen Eyes 2027 Presidential Bid Despite Legal Hurdles

French Farright Leader Marine Le Pen Announced On Tuesday That She Will Run For President In And Fight Her Conviction After An Appeals Court Shortened Her Ban On Holding Public Office Le Pens Presidential Hopes Had Been In Limbo Since March

Marine Le Pen, the controversial leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has set her sights on the 2027 presidential election, despite legal challenges. On Tuesday, the Paris appeals court upheld her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds but reduced her ban on holding public office, allowing her the opportunity to run.

In a bold statement on TF1 TV, Le Pen declared her presidential candidacy, asserting her innocence and vowing to appeal the court's decision. She criticized the legal experts questioning her strategy and emphasized the significance of the voter's freedom of choice.

Le Pen's decision to run, despite her legal hurdles, signals her determination to maintain political influence. The RN party currently leads opinion polls, and her candidacy is aimed at rallying support, although her past conviction remains a contentious issue.