Marine Le Pen Eyes 2027 Presidential Bid Despite Legal Hurdles
Marine Le Pen, leader of France's far-right National Rally, announced her candidacy for the 2027 presidential election after an appeals court reduced her ban on holding public office. Convicted of misusing European Parliament funds, Le Pen plans to appeal the ruling while pushing forward with her campaign.
Marine Le Pen, the controversial leader of France's far-right National Rally party, has set her sights on the 2027 presidential election, despite legal challenges. On Tuesday, the Paris appeals court upheld her conviction for misusing European Parliament funds but reduced her ban on holding public office, allowing her the opportunity to run.
In a bold statement on TF1 TV, Le Pen declared her presidential candidacy, asserting her innocence and vowing to appeal the court's decision. She criticized the legal experts questioning her strategy and emphasized the significance of the voter's freedom of choice.
Le Pen's decision to run, despite her legal hurdles, signals her determination to maintain political influence. The RN party currently leads opinion polls, and her candidacy is aimed at rallying support, although her past conviction remains a contentious issue.