Trump Comments on Ukraine Conflict Settlement

U.S. President Donald Trump announced that both conflicting sides in the Ukraine war are seeking a resolution. His statement highlights a potential shift towards diplomatic efforts to address the ongoing crisis. This development could pave the way for peace negotiations between the involved parties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That Both Sides In The War In Ukraine Want To See A Settlement | Updated: 08-07-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 18:26 IST
Trump Comments on Ukraine Conflict Settlement
Donald Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump declared on Wednesday that both parties involved in the ongoing conflict in Ukraine are eager for a settlement.

According to Trump, there is a desire for resolution among the conflicting sides, suggesting a possible move towards diplomatic discussions.

This announcement could mark a significant step in efforts to address the prolonged crisis in Ukraine, potentially leading to peace negotiations.

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