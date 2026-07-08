Trump's Bold Prediction on Israel's Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon

U.S. President Donald Trump predicted that Israel may withdraw troops from southern Lebanon, despite differing assertions from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. During the NATO Summit, Trump expressed optimism about a potential military pullout, linked to a U.S.-mediated security agreement between Israel and Lebanon, alleviating regional tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Us President Donald Trump Said On Wednesday That He Thought Israel Would Withdraw Troops From Southern Lebanon Because It Wanted To Take That Step | Updated: 08-07-2026 20:55 IST | Created: 08-07-2026 20:55 IST
Trump's Bold Prediction on Israel's Withdrawal from Southern Lebanon
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In a bold statement during the NATO Summit, U.S. President Donald Trump suggested that Israel might pull out its troops from southern Lebanon. This comes amid differing messages from Israeli leadership and a recent security agreement between Israel and Lebanon.

Trump shared his views with reporters, stating he believed Israel intends to withdraw. This optimistic prediction follows discussions with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, despite Netanyahu's previous comments that troops would remain as long as Hezbollah's threat persists.

The context follows a U.S. mediated security deal between Israel and Lebanon for the transfer of two areas to Lebanese control, signaling potential shifts in the complex geopolitical landscape of the region.

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