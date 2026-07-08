Rahm Emanuel Advocates for a Shift in U.S.-Israel Relations

Rahm Emanuel, a notable figure in U.S. politics, has voiced concerns over the current state of U.S.-Israel relations, suggesting that unless Israel revises its policies concerning Palestinians, its alliance with Washington could be at risk. Addressing these issues in a speech at Tel Aviv University, Emanuel singled out policies like settlement expansion for declining U.S. support, particularly among younger voters.

Expressing skepticism towards Prime Minister Netanyahu's leadership, Emanuel highlighted the need for policy changes to sustain U.S.-Israel ties. He emphasized that unwavering American backing has facilitated Israel's current diplomatic isolation and called for ending defense subsidies. This discourse is particularly timely, given the upcoming U.S. midterm elections where Israel's support is a contentious topic among Democrats.

Emanuel envisioned a renewed peace process where Arab nations actively participate, potentially leading to normalized relations between Israel and the Arab League. Critiques were also directed at the Palestinian leadership and Arab states. However, neither Netanyahu's office nor the Palestinian Authority has commented on Emanuel's remarks.