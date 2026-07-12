Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy: Survivor's Account Reveals Chaos and Call for Better Medical Aid

In a tragic incident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized suddenly due to an unexpected storm. Nirmal Kumar, an Indian survivor, recounted the horrifying moments and emphasized the lightning-fast capsize of the boat.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has confirmed that among the casualties, all 15 were Indian nationals. Despite swift rescue operations, Kumar pointed out that the lack of adequate medical facilities on the nearby island could have been a crucial factor in the loss of lives.

The survivor also noted the assistance extended by Indian authorities and praised the local rescue forces, although the delay in medical aid was a critical concern. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic accident, which has cast a shadow over the popular tourist destination.