Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy: Survivor's Account Reveals Chaos and Call for Better Medical Aid

A survivor of the Phu Quoc Island boat tragedy reveals the chaos during the capsizing caused by a sudden storm. Despite prompt rescue efforts, the inadequacy of medical facilities on the nearby island possibly cost more lives. The incident killed 15 Indian tourists out of the 36 onboard.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-07-2026 13:52 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 13:52 IST
Phu Quoc Boat Tragedy: Survivor's Account Reveals Chaos and Call for Better Medical Aid
Visuals from site (Photo/Vietnam Government Electronic Newspaper). Image Credit: ANI

In a tragic incident near Vietnam's Phu Quoc Island, a tourist speedboat carrying 36 people, including 32 Indian tourists, capsized suddenly due to an unexpected storm. Nirmal Kumar, an Indian survivor, recounted the horrifying moments and emphasized the lightning-fast capsize of the boat.

The Indian Embassy in Vietnam has confirmed that among the casualties, all 15 were Indian nationals. Despite swift rescue operations, Kumar pointed out that the lack of adequate medical facilities on the nearby island could have been a crucial factor in the loss of lives.

The survivor also noted the assistance extended by Indian authorities and praised the local rescue forces, although the delay in medical aid was a critical concern. Authorities continue to investigate the circumstances leading to this tragic accident, which has cast a shadow over the popular tourist destination.

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