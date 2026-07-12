BJP Rebuts Omar Abdullah's Allegations Amid Political Fallout
The Bharatiya Janata Party has refuted claims by Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah regarding attempts to buy National Conference MLAs. The BJP demands evidence or a retraction, accusing Abdullah of deflecting from governance failures. Abdullah maintains the allegations, citing an offer made to an MLA.
- Country:
- India
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a fierce counter-attack on Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah after he accused the party of attempting to buy National Conference (NC) MLAs. The BJP labeled the allegations as 'highly irresponsible and baseless' and demanded Abdullah provide proof or issue a formal apology.
Addressing the press, BJP National Spokesperson and Rajya Sabha MP Sudhanshu Trivedi accused Abdullah of making unfounded claims to distract from his administration's failures. Trivedi stated, 'Jammu and Kashmir CM Omar Abdullah has irresponsibly alleged that the BJP is trying to poach his party's MLAs. Our J&K unit strongly condemns this and has asked for evidence or an apology.'
Trivedi suggested the poaching story was a tactic to divert attention from governmental shortcomings, urging the NC leadership to focus on governance. Meanwhile, Abdullah maintained his claims, stating that a BJP official tried to entice an NC MLA with a lucrative offer. His deputy, Surinder Choudhary, supported these claims, accusing the BJP of deceit, and calling on the public to reconsider the BJP's motives.
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