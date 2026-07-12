Zelenskiy Sets Course for Ukrainian Government Shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced plans to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, which will lead to the government's resignation. As part of an updated political strategy, changes in law enforcement agency leadership are also expected. This move comes amidst Ukraine's largest corruption scandal involving officials close to Zelenskiy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Sunday He Planned To Replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko After Only A Year In Office | Updated: 12-07-2026 19:00 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 19:00 IST
Zelenskiy Sets Course for Ukrainian Government Shake-up

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after just a year in office, leading to the government's resignation. The president did not disclose the nominee for the new prime minister but mentioned impending changes in law enforcement leadership.

These shifts aim to align with an 'updated political strategy,' though details remain unspecified. The political overhaul occurs as Ukraine grapples with a major corruption scandal, the Midas case, involving a $100 million kickback at Energoatom, the state nuclear power company.

Amidst these challenges, the parliament's approval is required for the prime minister's resignation. Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an opposition lawmaker, highlighted Serhiy Koretskyi, head of Naftogaz, as a leading candidate for incoming prime minister. Meanwhile, Svyrydenko might transition to the role of U.S. ambassador.

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