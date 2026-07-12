Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy Said On Sunday He Planned To Replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko After Only A Year In Office

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy intends to replace Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko after just a year in office, leading to the government's resignation. The president did not disclose the nominee for the new prime minister but mentioned impending changes in law enforcement leadership.

These shifts aim to align with an 'updated political strategy,' though details remain unspecified. The political overhaul occurs as Ukraine grapples with a major corruption scandal, the Midas case, involving a $100 million kickback at Energoatom, the state nuclear power company.

Amidst these challenges, the parliament's approval is required for the prime minister's resignation. Yaroslav Zhelezniak, an opposition lawmaker, highlighted Serhiy Koretskyi, head of Naftogaz, as a leading candidate for incoming prime minister. Meanwhile, Svyrydenko might transition to the role of U.S. ambassador.