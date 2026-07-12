Supreme Court to Deliberate on Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal
The Supreme Court will hear pleas for a probe into alleged misappropriations in Ayodhya's Ram Temple donations. Despite tensions, Temple Trust member Mahant Dinendra Das expressed confidence in the Uttar Pradesh police's ongoing investigation. Preliminary findings reveal systematic security lapses in cash handling, prompting opposition demands for state accountability.
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The Supreme Court is slated to hear pleas seeking an independent investigation into the alleged mishandling of donations intended for the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. The bench, headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant, includes Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana.
The Temple Trust's Mahant Dinendra Das has countered claims of VIP pass blockage involving Champat Rai and others, affirming the continued issuance of passes. 'The system remains intact,' he stated, underscoring his trust in the ongoing processes despite emerging allegations.
The Ayodhya police have begun questioning Anukalp Mishra, one of the main suspects, amid political uproar. A preliminary Special Investigation Team report highlights severe security breaches, with staff allegedly hiding cash. Opposition figures demand action, while CM Adityanath vows punishment for those guilty of fund misappropriation.
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