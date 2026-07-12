Controversy Surrounds Brother of Congress Chief Amid Drug Probe

In a developing case with significant political implications, Kulbhushan Patwari, better known as Nana Patwari, and the brother of Madhya Pradesh Congress President Jitu Patwari, has been embroiled in a high-profile drug trafficking investigation. This week marked the second time Patwari was questioned by Indore Police, following claims from arrested suspects that implicated him.

Complicating the narrative, Patwari's lawyer Jai Hardia highlighted a puzzling media appearance by an unknown woman vouching for Patwari's character, adding a layer of suspicion to the unfolding events. Both Patwari and his legal representation underscore that they have no knowledge of who the woman is, suggesting potential manipulation.

The situation further escalates as Patwari alleges his detention by the police was politically motivated due to his familial ties with the Congress chief. Despite previous drug use, Patwari insists he has been clean for years, labeling the investigation as undue targeting. Deputy Commissioner Narendra Singh Rawat stated the ongoing probe aims to dismantle an alleged narcotics network and could bring further scrutiny to those involved.