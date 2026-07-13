Uttar Pradesh Congress President Calls for SC Probe into Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has accused the RSS and BJP of financial misconduct at the Ayodhya Ram Temple, demanding a Supreme Court-led investigation. This comes after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat's acknowledgment of past thefts. Rai discredits the current SIT probe as biased and politically influenced.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 11:08 IST
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Calls for SC Probe into Ayodhya Temple Donation Scandal
Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress President Ajay Rai has leveled serious accusations against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) and the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), calling for an immediate investigation by a Supreme Court judge into alleged thefts at the Ayodhya Ram Temple. Rai's call for oversight comes after RSS Chief Mohan Bhagwat reportedly admitted to financial misappropriations.

Bhagwat's commitment to implementing new safeguards failed to satisfy Rai, who alleged that the system was deliberately set up for theft, terming the parties involved as 'brothers in crime.' He argued that the stolen funds allegedly traveled as far as the Prime Minister's Office.

Rai criticized the current Special Investigation Team (SIT) probe initiated by the state government, questioning its independence. He dismissed the SIT as ineffective, claiming it operates under government influence. This criticism follows a SIT revelation of systematic security lapses, with the Supreme Court scheduled to address the issue imminently.

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