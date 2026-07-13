UK Sanctions Strike Russian Cyber Networks

The United Kingdom on Monday announced a significant escalation in its cyber-defense posture by unveiling a new set of sanctions targeting Russian cyber networks.

Blaming them for attempts to instigate disorder and division across European countries, the sanctions identified 24 individuals and organizations said to be involved in cyber operations and hybrid actions.

The targeted figures include GRU’s top officials Vyacheslav Stafeyev, Ivan Senin, and Ivan Kasyanenko, who are accused of directing cybercriminal activities connected to Russia’s intelligence services.