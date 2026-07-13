France to Sanction Russia Over Alleged Cyberhacking

France is preparing to take diplomatic and punitive measures against Russia following allegations of a cyberhacking campaign targeting European countries, including France. French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot announced that France will summon the Russian ambassador to discuss these allegations.

In addition to diplomatic action, France plans to impose sanctions on nine Russian individuals and four entities associated with the campaign. This move is part of France's broader strategy to counter Russian cyber espionage and sabotage.

The European Union is concurrently working on its 21st package of sanctions in response to Russia's ongoing conflict with Ukraine, potentially expanding the list of sanctioned parties. France has previously accused Moscow of cyberattacks, underscoring the persistent tensions between the two countries.