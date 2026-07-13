Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Madrasah Appointments

The Supreme Court rejected over 40 petitions by Madrasah teachers in West Bengal challenging their dismissed appointments. A committee, formed post a High Court ruling, had already rejected their claims. The Court found no merit in the cases, affirming the Madrasahs' lack of valid recognition.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 12:12 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 12:12 IST
Supreme Court Upholds Dismissal of Madrasah Appointments
Supreme court of India (File photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Supreme Court has dismissed more than 40 petitions filed by over 350 teachers and employees from various Madrasahs in West Bengal. These petitions followed a ruling that declared the West Bengal Madrasah Service Commission Act, 2008 unconstitutional, which had initially affected their employment.

The petitioners argued for their right to state-funded salaries, stating they were properly appointed through the Grants-in-Aid Scheme. However, after a committee, established by the Supreme Court in February 2023 to reassess the appointments post High Court verdicts, dismissed their claims, the Supreme Court upheld this conclusion.

Justices Dipankar Datta and Augustine George Masih reviewed major complaints, focusing on if Madrasahs had recognition and valid managing committees during appointments. Ultimately, the bench found no substantial justification for relief and ruled against the petitioners, dismissing the entire batch of writs.

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