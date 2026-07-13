Kremlin Monitors 'Coalition of the Willing' in Paris

The Kremlin announced its intent to observe a meeting in Paris by the 'Coalition of the Willing,' a group of nations supporting Ukraine. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov described them as countries wanting the Ukraine conflict to persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 15:13 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 15:13 IST
Kremlin Monitors 'Coalition of the Willing' in Paris
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The Kremlin reported on Monday that it will be monitoring the proceedings of the 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, taking place in Paris, consisting of several pro-Ukrainian nations.

During a press call with reporters, the Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the assembly's objectives.

Peskov described the bloc as nations looking to perpetuate the ongoing war in Ukraine, maintaining their supportive stance towards Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.

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