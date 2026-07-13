The Kremlin reported on Monday that it will be monitoring the proceedings of the 'Coalition of the Willing' meeting, taking place in Paris, consisting of several pro-Ukrainian nations.

During a press call with reporters, the Kremlin's spokesperson, Dmitry Peskov, commented on the assembly's objectives.

Peskov described the bloc as nations looking to perpetuate the ongoing war in Ukraine, maintaining their supportive stance towards Ukraine amid the ongoing conflict.