Temple Donation Scam: Arrest of Prime Accused Shakes Uttarakhand

In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared zero tolerance towards the alleged crime involving temple donations. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Badrinath Dham donation case apprehended the suspected ringleader, Pramod Nautiyal.

Chief Minister Dhami stressed the importance of rigorous legal action, given the sacred nature of the involved locations. He assured that justice will prevail while emphasizing the sanctity of the crime scene. 'The law will take its own course,' he affirmed.

The SIT has taken Nautiyal, a former Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee employee, into custody. They plan to present him in court shortly. The investigation has already unveiled crucial evidence, yet no cash recovery has been confirmed. The SIT seeks to extend Nautiyal’s custody to further explore the financial aspects and potential co-conspirators.