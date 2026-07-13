Temple Donation Scam: Arrest of Prime Accused Shakes Uttarakhand

Uttarakhand's Chief Minister emphasizes strict action as SIT arrests Pramod Nautiyal, the main suspect in the Badrinath Temple donation misappropriation case. The investigation aims to trace the money trail and potential accomplices, spotlighted by CCTV footage allegedly capturing Nautiyal's suspicious activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 13-07-2026 18:22 IST | Created: 13-07-2026 18:22 IST
Temple Donation Scam: Arrest of Prime Accused Shakes Uttarakhand
Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a significant development, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami declared zero tolerance towards the alleged crime involving temple donations. The Special Investigation Team (SIT) probing the Badrinath Dham donation case apprehended the suspected ringleader, Pramod Nautiyal.

Chief Minister Dhami stressed the importance of rigorous legal action, given the sacred nature of the involved locations. He assured that justice will prevail while emphasizing the sanctity of the crime scene. 'The law will take its own course,' he affirmed.

The SIT has taken Nautiyal, a former Badrinath-Kedarnath Temple Committee employee, into custody. They plan to present him in court shortly. The investigation has already unveiled crucial evidence, yet no cash recovery has been confirmed. The SIT seeks to extend Nautiyal’s custody to further explore the financial aspects and potential co-conspirators.

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