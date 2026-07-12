Syria's Landmark Legislative Shift: A New Chapter in Governance

Syria's new parliament convenes under President Ahmed al-Sharaa, marking a significant step in the country's political overhaul. Despite limited powers and criticisms about executive influence, the assembly embodies a stride towards a more inclusive governance system, aiming for eventual general elections under improved conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Syrias New Parliament Convened For The First Time On Sunday | Updated: 12-07-2026 18:51 IST | Created: 12-07-2026 18:51 IST
Syria's Landmark Legislative Shift: A New Chapter in Governance
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Syria's political landscape witnessed a pivotal moment as the newly convened parliament assembled for the first time under the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This session, occurring 19 months after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, signifies a crucial phase in Syria's political transition. Despite the assembly's restricted powers, Sharaa articulated a vision of accountability and justice in his address to the lawmakers.

The formation of this legislative body reflects Sharaa's commitment to establishing an inclusive governance framework, a departure from decades of Assad's autocratic control. The current system, although criticized for enabling executive dominance, is seen as necessary due to the challenges posed by years of conflict, including displaced populations and unreliable voter data.

Yet, challenges persist. The parliament includes a modest representation of women and religious minorities. As the nation braces for future elections, Sharaa emphasizes a trajectory towards greater freedoms, despite ongoing violence and geopolitical tensions. This legislative shift aims to set the foundations for a new constitutional framework in Syria.

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