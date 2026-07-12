Syria's Landmark Legislative Shift: A New Chapter in Governance

Syria's political landscape witnessed a pivotal moment as the newly convened parliament assembled for the first time under the leadership of President Ahmed al-Sharaa. This session, occurring 19 months after the ousting of Bashar al-Assad, signifies a crucial phase in Syria's political transition. Despite the assembly's restricted powers, Sharaa articulated a vision of accountability and justice in his address to the lawmakers.

The formation of this legislative body reflects Sharaa's commitment to establishing an inclusive governance framework, a departure from decades of Assad's autocratic control. The current system, although criticized for enabling executive dominance, is seen as necessary due to the challenges posed by years of conflict, including displaced populations and unreliable voter data.

Yet, challenges persist. The parliament includes a modest representation of women and religious minorities. As the nation braces for future elections, Sharaa emphasizes a trajectory towards greater freedoms, despite ongoing violence and geopolitical tensions. This legislative shift aims to set the foundations for a new constitutional framework in Syria.