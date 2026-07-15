Tamil Nadu Government Strengthens Regional Security and Pays Tribute to Historical Leader

The Union Ministry extended Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar's term, while Tamil Nadu and Kerala enhance border security against drug trafficking. Both states aim to strengthen 'Operation Toofan' through better intelligence and policing. Additionally, Tamil Nadu honors former Chief Minister K. Kamaraj on his birth anniversary for his contributions to the state.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 18:00 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 18:00 IST
Tamil Nadu Government Strengthens Regional Security and Pays Tribute to Historical Leader
Representative Image (Photo/ Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions website) . Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Union Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions has extended Tamil Nadu Chief Secretary M. Sai Kumar's tenure by six months, effective September 1, 2026, following a request from the Tamil Nadu government. This decision is part of Rule 16(1) of the AIS (DCRB) Rules, 1958, as stated in an official order released Wednesday.

In a move to bolster regional security, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay is collaborating with Keralam officials to enhance border security against drug trafficking. Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala announced the commitment to 'Operation Toofan' aiming to curb drug abuse through improved intelligence-sharing and police deployment along the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border.

Tamil Nadu observed the 124th birth anniversary of former Chief Minister K Kamaraj, remembering his substantial contributions to education and state development. Chief Minister Vijay and BJP leaders paid homage, echoing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tribute to Kamaraj as a notable freedom fighter and public figure. Kamaraj’s legacy includes the 'Kamaraj Plan' and his posthumous Bharat Ratna award.

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