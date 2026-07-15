Tamil Nadu and Keralam Join Forces Against Drug Abuse with 'Operation Toofan'

Tamil Nadu and Keralam are collaborating to combat drug abuse through 'Operation Toofan'. Tamil Nadu CM C Joseph Vijay agrees to enhance border security and intelligence sharing. A major event in Ernakulam with actor Mohanlal is planned to support the cause, showcasing interstate cooperation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST | Created: 15-07-2026 17:01 IST
Tamil Nadu and Keralam Join Forces Against Drug Abuse with 'Operation Toofan'
Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has pledged to bolster police personnel deployment at the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border, placing it under comprehensive police surveillance. This announcement came from Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala during a media brief following a meeting with CM Vijay. The two states are escalating efforts to strengthen 'Operation Toofan', which aims to combat drug abuse.

During discussions, CM Vijay, committed to enhancing intelligence sharing, convened with senior police officials to escalate the operation. The strategy includes mutual information sharing and robust intelligence exchanges to dismantle drug cartels, according to Home Minister Chennithala. Highlighting the cooperative spirit, Chennithala emphasized Vijay's personal commitment to the cause.

A national anti-drug event is slated for Ernakulam, featuring actor Mohanlal and CM Vijay, with Keralam CM VD Satheesan present. Chennithala extended gratitude to CM Vijay for the robust interstate alliance in the fight against narcotics. Meanwhile, addressing an ongoing controversy involving ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, Chennithala underscored the importance of procedural integrity without elaborating further.

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