Tamil Nadu and Keralam Join Forces Against Drug Abuse with 'Operation Toofan'

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister C Joseph Vijay has pledged to bolster police personnel deployment at the Keralam-Tamil Nadu border, placing it under comprehensive police surveillance. This announcement came from Keralam Home Minister Ramesh Chennithala during a media brief following a meeting with CM Vijay. The two states are escalating efforts to strengthen 'Operation Toofan', which aims to combat drug abuse.

During discussions, CM Vijay, committed to enhancing intelligence sharing, convened with senior police officials to escalate the operation. The strategy includes mutual information sharing and robust intelligence exchanges to dismantle drug cartels, according to Home Minister Chennithala. Highlighting the cooperative spirit, Chennithala emphasized Vijay's personal commitment to the cause.

A national anti-drug event is slated for Ernakulam, featuring actor Mohanlal and CM Vijay, with Keralam CM VD Satheesan present. Chennithala extended gratitude to CM Vijay for the robust interstate alliance in the fight against narcotics. Meanwhile, addressing an ongoing controversy involving ADGP MR Ajith Kumar, Chennithala underscored the importance of procedural integrity without elaborating further.