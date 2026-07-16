Political Turmoil: Resignation Shakes TMC

Koel Mallick resigns from the Rajya Sabha, marking a turbulent period for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress as internal divisions surface. Following Mallick's departure, Madan Mitra, a close aide to Banerjee, also resigns, citing dissatisfaction with party leadership. These developments signify growing challenges within TMC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 15:06 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 15:06 IST
Political Turmoil: Resignation Shakes TMC
Actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

In a surprising turn of events, actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick has tendered her resignation from the Rajya Sabha just months after taking office. According to sources close to the matter, Mallick held a meeting with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to formally submit her resignation.

This resignation marks a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), already reeling from internal discord. Just a day prior to Mallick's announcement, Madan Mitra, a senior TMC leader and a trusted associate of Banerjee, declared his resignation from all party positions.

Mitra, who represents the Kamarhati constituency, has joined a rebel faction under opposition leader Ritabrata. He cited his inability to work effectively within the party, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the leadership's focus on promoting Abhishek Banerjee, at the expense of broader organizational strengthening, as a key reason for his departure.

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