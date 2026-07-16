Political Turmoil: Resignation Shakes TMC

In a surprising turn of events, actress-turned-politician Koel Mallick has tendered her resignation from the Rajya Sabha just months after taking office. According to sources close to the matter, Mallick held a meeting with Vice President and Rajya Sabha Chairman CP Radhakrishnan to formally submit her resignation.

This resignation marks a significant setback for Mamata Banerjee's Trinamool Congress (TMC), already reeling from internal discord. Just a day prior to Mallick's announcement, Madan Mitra, a senior TMC leader and a trusted associate of Banerjee, declared his resignation from all party positions.

Mitra, who represents the Kamarhati constituency, has joined a rebel faction under opposition leader Ritabrata. He cited his inability to work effectively within the party, highlighting his dissatisfaction with the leadership's focus on promoting Abhishek Banerjee, at the expense of broader organizational strengthening, as a key reason for his departure.