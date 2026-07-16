Britain's Major Support for Ukraine: Starmer's Pledge
Prime Minister Keir Starmer pledged 300 million euros and collaboration with Sweden to supply 16 advanced aircraft to Ukraine. During his visit to Kyiv, marked as one of his final initiatives before leaving office, Starmer emphasized Britain's support for Ukraine's defense efforts.
- Country:
- United Kingdom
In a significant move for Ukraine's defense, Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced on Thursday that Britain will provide 300 million euros.
Partnering with Sweden, the UK plans to supply 16 advanced aircraft to bolster Ukraine's defensive capabilities amidst ongoing tensions.
This promise, made during Starmer's visit to Kyiv, represents one of his final acts of major support for Ukraine before he leaves office.