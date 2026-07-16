In Ukraine, rare protests erupted on Thursday as public discontent surged over the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The move comes amid a dispute between Fedorov, a reform-minded technocrat, and the country's army chief, escalating tensions within President Zelenskiy's wartime cabinet overhaul.

The government reshuffle has sparked widespread anger due to Fedorov's exclusion. Zelenskiy, who has yet to comment on the decision, faces diminishing faith in his leadership as the conflict with Russia endures. The shake-up aims to introduce a new government under energy executive Sergii Koretskyi, with current Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko potentially replacing Fedorov.

Critics argue that Zelenskiy's leadership risks instability, especially as Ukraine navigates its most advantageous battlefield position since late 2022. Protests in Kyiv saw over a thousand participants rallying against the decision, emphasizing concerns over the defense strategy while praising Fedorov's modern managerial approach.