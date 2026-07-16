Protests Erupt in Ukraine Amid Defense Ministry Shake-Up

Protests broke out in Ukraine following the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov, as tensions escalated between him and the army chief. The reshuffle has sparked public discontent and criticism over President Zelenskiy's decision-making, amid ongoing challenges in Ukraine's conflict with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-07-2026 16:53 IST | Created: 16-07-2026 16:53 IST
Protests Erupt in Ukraine Amid Defense Ministry Shake-Up
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

In Ukraine, rare protests erupted on Thursday as public discontent surged over the dismissal of Defense Minister Mykhailo Fedorov. The move comes amid a dispute between Fedorov, a reform-minded technocrat, and the country's army chief, escalating tensions within President Zelenskiy's wartime cabinet overhaul.

The government reshuffle has sparked widespread anger due to Fedorov's exclusion. Zelenskiy, who has yet to comment on the decision, faces diminishing faith in his leadership as the conflict with Russia endures. The shake-up aims to introduce a new government under energy executive Sergii Koretskyi, with current Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko potentially replacing Fedorov.

Critics argue that Zelenskiy's leadership risks instability, especially as Ukraine navigates its most advantageous battlefield position since late 2022. Protests in Kyiv saw over a thousand participants rallying against the decision, emphasizing concerns over the defense strategy while praising Fedorov's modern managerial approach.

TRENDING

1
ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

ADB Widens Its Safety Net as Energy and Food Shocks Threaten Asia

Global
2
FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

FAO Forum Highlights Digital Innovation to Transform Africa's Seed Systems

Ghana
3
Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI
Blog

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

Global
4
NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

NZ Declares First North Island Special Herd for Sika Deer Conservation

India

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Silence Is Not Leadership

The Climate-Health Divide: A Warming World, Unequal Protection, Rising Deaths

AI Is Entering the Social Fabric of Health and Governance Is Falling Behind

Built for Farmers, Tested Without Them: The Blind Spot in Agricultural AI

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026