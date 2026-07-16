UK's New Commitment: €300 Million for Ukraine's Defense

In a significant move, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer has pledged €300 million to assist Ukraine in bolstering its defense capabilities. The funds will be used to supply 16 Swedish-made Gripen fighter jets, a vital asset for the war-torn nation.

During his recent visit to Kyiv, Starmer underscored Britain's commitment to aiding Ukraine amidst ongoing Russian aggression. The UK will collaborate with Sweden to ensure the timely delivery of these fighter jets, marking a critical step in enhancing Ukraine's military strength.

This pledge forms a cornerstone of Starmer's foreign policy initiatives and is one of his final major decisions before exiting office, reflecting the UK’s unwavering support for Ukraine.